Sen. Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor today and called on Dems and their union buddies to stop moving the goal posts and open schools already:
Coming up @LeaderMcConnell to deliver Senate Floor remarks regarding the need for states and districts to follow the science and get American education back on track for our kids:
— Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) February 3, 2021
He was particularly tough on the Jefferson County Public Schools system in his hometown of Louisville:
.@LeaderMcConnell: In my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, the largest school district in the state has a union-funded Board of Education Vice-Chair. He's now saying that even if all school personnel get vaccines, he'd still be reluctant to open schools.
— Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) February 3, 2021
The vast majority of the kids in this district are still doing remote learning and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be back in class anytime soon:
KY Sen. Mitch McConnell calls out JCPS board vice chair @cmkolb over his hesitations to reopen schools during a pandemic.
— Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) February 3, 2021
He went on to say, “Science is not the obstacle. Federal money is not the obstacle. The obstacle is a lack of willpower”:
McConnell on reopening schools: "Science is not the obstacle. Federal money is not the obstacle. The obstacle is a lack of willpower."
— Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 3, 2021
And he blasted Dems and unions for keeping schools shut:
"Not among students. Not among parents. Just among the rich, powerful unions that donate huge sums to Democrats…"
— Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 3, 2021
“No more goalpost-moving”:
"No more goalpost-moving. States and districts have got to follow the science and get American education back on track."
— Doug Andres (@DougAndres) February 3, 2021
Hell, yes.
