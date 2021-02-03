https://www.theblaze.com/news/marjorie-pelosi-qanon-mccarthy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) fired off an angry statement criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for refusing to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and promised to take action.

Greene has been under fire for

comments she made on social media posts and videos extolling various conspiracy theories and advocating for the execution of Democratic politicians.

A campaign to unseat her from Congressional committees was stymied on Wednesday when McCarthy released a

statement condemning the past statements by Greene, but refusing to take action against her.

Pelosi released an angry

statement that identified McCarthy as being a member of the “Q” party, which likely stands for the QAnon conspiracy theory that Greene had espoused in the past.

“After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As a result, the House will continue with a vote to strip Greene of her seat on the esteemed House Committee on Education & Labor and House Committee on Budget. McCarthy’s failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene – an anti-Semite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 Truther,” claimed Pelosi.

She went on to contrast McCarthy’s “cowardly” refusal to take action to the stern statements from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republicans against Greene.

“As No 2. Senate Republican John Thune warned Tuesday, McCarthy has chosen to make House Republicans ‘the party of conspiracy theories and QAnon’ and Rep. Greene is in the driver’s seat,” she concluded.

Greene has refused to apologize for the comments publicly but in one statement

she claimed that the questionable posts were made by members of her team who had access to her Facebook account. Later she deleted a number of Facebook posts and tweets that contained the controversial statements.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greene issued a defiant tweet in response to her critics.

“We know who they all are. We owe them no apologies We will never back down,” she said.

