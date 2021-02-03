https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nc-lt-gov-mark-robinson-slams-liberal-media-outlet-cartoon-depicting-republicans-kkk-members-video/

Republican Mark Robinson is the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina. You may remember him as the man who went viral for defending law abiding gun owners at a town meeting by saying “I am the majority!”

This week, on the second day of Black History Month, a liberal media outlet published a cartoon depicting Robinson and other Republicans as members of the KKK.

He fought back, as you’ll see in the amazing video below.

The Washington Examiner reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING: AOC Was Not In the Capitol Dome Building – Embellished Her “Near Death Experience” Where Protesters Stormed Her Office (VIDEO)

North Carolina lieutenant governor blasts local news outlet for cartoon depicting Republicans as KKK members North Carolina’s lieutenant governor is taking issue with a cartoon posted by a local news channel depicting Republicans as members of the Ku Klux Klan. “It’s something we cannot stand for, folks,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican and the first black lieutenant governor in the history of the Tar Heel state, said in a press conference Tuesday. “On the second day of Black History Month, the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina has been portrayed as [racist],” Robinson added. “That you would portray a black man, just because he’s in the GOP, as a Klansman …. the hypocrisy is mind-numbing, folks.” The cartoon, posted online by WRAL-TV, shows an elephant, the symbol of the Republican Party, wearing a Klan robe and posing as a member of the school board, which Robinson is a part of.

Here’s the disgusting cartoon:

Today WRAL released this cartoon depicting our Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson as a Klansman because he won’t bow to the leftist anti-American agenda they are pushing in our schools! pic.twitter.com/RhJ8SiIuI6 — Tracy Philbeck (@tracyphilbeck) February 3, 2021

Robinson held a press conference where he called out WRAL and asked them if this is how they want to represent themselves. He also reminded people that it was not Republicans who were connected to the KKK. That was Democrats.

Watch the whole thing, this is amazing:

Republicans all over the country should watch that video and study it.

That is how you call out the liberal media.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

