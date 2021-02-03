https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/never-talk-to-reporters-ever-washington-post-reporter-looking-to-talk-to-new-gun-owners/

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter got the ball rolling a few days ago with this tweet:

Create problems and frustrations for the garbage ruling class by exercising every right you have (even ones they deny you have) all the time. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 29, 2021

But it was this response that inspired Washington Post business reporter Hannah Denham to reach out a few days later:

Imma buy a gun Monday. First one. — President Archer (@LeeArch54147798) January 30, 2021

Hi there, I’m a Washington Post reporter working on a story about gun sales and am looking to talk to new gun owners. Would love to hear more – [email protected] — Hannah Denham (@hannah_denham1) February 3, 2021

This is not the first time we’ve heard this advice from Schlichter:

Never talk to reporters ever. The media is garbage and we need to do anything we can to hasten its collapse. https://t.co/ACnB4rpBTc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2021

Exactly- they twist everything — TrishNes (@trishie818) February 3, 2021

You work for an organization that is no longer a news outlet. They are a propaganda arm of the DNC. I would advise all to never speak to any reporter from the MSM. — Dr. Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) February 3, 2021

Hi, I’m someone who thinks talking to the media these days is the equivalent of trying to play three card monte on a sidewalk and expecting to walk away a winner. Perhaps if the media didn’t treat Joe Biden like his ass was mistletoe & today is Christmas morning. — David LaPell (@DaveLapell) February 3, 2021

I smell a hit piece. A huge, nasty, untrue hit piece. — Rob Wade #Authentic (@RobertCFP) February 3, 2021

You should go buy a gun and write about the process. — Profile 1776 🖍 (@bob32ski) February 3, 2021

Remember when it was a thing after the Pulse nightclub shooting for reporters (with no felony convictions) to go out and buy AR-15s to show how easy it was to get one, and then to go to the range and fire one and claim the experience gave you “temporary PTSD.”

Nope — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) February 3, 2021

No one should talk to you people. Ever. — PetsareNOTdisposable🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) February 3, 2021

Don’t ever talk to a reporter. Their goal is to destroy you. — Green Eyed Lady🐾 (@Doe326) February 3, 2021

Hi there. Get lost — Jason (@WenjoJ) February 3, 2021

No responsible gun owner would make any information available to the media. — debh (@debstwit) February 3, 2021

Yes, I am sure that you will provide fair coverage for those choosing to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms. WaPo killed democracy. Reevaluate your life and find a career that contributes to society instead of parasitizing it. — #mehtoo 🇺🇸 (@irvineredneck) February 3, 2021

So, you are asking us to do your job, and then put your leftist views on it. #COULDBECCP — Gong Mu Ro (@realcrazypelosi) February 3, 2021

Are people lining up to be slandered by you and your publication? You may have to just make up a quote. Which I believe is SOP at WAPO, so no worries. — Harry Sachs (@totter777) February 3, 2021

Hard pass. — Man Behind Curtain (@ManBehindCurta1) February 3, 2021

Lost all my guns in a boating accident. Go away lady — President Elect Kung Flu Panda (@eastcodiesel) February 3, 2021

Translated: “Hi, I’m an activist pretending to be a journalist. Can you please provide me a quote I can use out of context to support my predetermined narrative?” — Frank Castle (@22cpirate) February 3, 2021

My young daughter is supposed to give a class report on Fake News journalism in America next week and she would love to interview you…. — Elaine Ermis (@ElaineErmis) February 3, 2021

Hi. I’m gathering a list of gun owners so I can track you down later and make your lives miserable? — Lorraine Hicks (@Lorrain56570763) February 3, 2021

“I’ve heard that new gun owners are more likely to shoot themselves in the foot than an intruder. Why do you believe that’s true?”

