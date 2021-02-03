https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/never-talk-to-reporters-ever-washington-post-reporter-looking-to-talk-to-new-gun-owners/

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter got the ball rolling a few days ago with this tweet:

But it was this response that inspired Washington Post business reporter Hannah Denham to reach out a few days later:

This is not the first time we’ve heard this advice from Schlichter:

Remember when it was a thing after the Pulse nightclub shooting for reporters (with no felony convictions) to go out and buy AR-15s to show how easy it was to get one, and then to go to the range and fire one and claim the experience gave you “temporary PTSD.”

“I’ve heard that new gun owners are more likely to shoot themselves in the foot than an intruder. Why do you believe that’s true?”

