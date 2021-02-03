http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i2ybEqRvKGg/

New Mexico State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-ABQ) is pushing legislation that requires gun owners to place their firearms in a “locked container” inside their own homes.

Sedillo’s legislation, Senate Bill 224, gives gun owners the back-up option of securing their firearms with “a gun lock or other means so as to render the firearms inaccessible or unusable.”

SB224 says:

It is an offense for a firearm owner or authorized user to store or keep a firearm in any premises unless the firearm is secured in a locked container or secured by a gun lock or other means so as to render the firearm inaccessible or unusable to any person other than the owner or other authorized user.

The NRA-ILA reported that a $500 fine awaits gun owners who fail to store their guns as directed and $1,000 fine is designated for owners of firearms that are obtained by “an ‘at risk’ person or a prohibited person.”

SB 224 allows a minor to be an “authorized user” of a firearm “only if the minor is at least twelve years of age and has successfully completed a firearm safety course.” The Daily Wire suggested that authorities “could criminalize parents who teach their children how to shoot firearms,” if the child has not passed the required safety course work.

