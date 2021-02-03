https://www.theepochtimes.com/newly-appointed-doj-official-was-partner-of-hunter-bidens-attorney_3682675.html

Nicholas McQuaid, the principal deputy assistant attorney general of the United States, was a fellow partner of the attorney that Hunter Biden hired to represent him in the upcoming probe for possible tax and money laundering activities by DOJ.

Nicholas McQuaid was appointed on Jan. 21, the day after President Joe Biden was sworn in. He worked for years at the Latham & Watkins law firm’s New York office as a partner and has represented multiple cases with his colleague Christopher Clark.

Christopher Clark is expected to represent Hunter Biden, according to Law.com. McQuaid was also named as acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Criminal Division.

“They worked on the same cases right up until McQuaid took the job at the Department of Justice,” said Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who first reported the news. Court records confirmed Carlson’s statement.

Latham & Watkins and Clark didn’t respond to a request from Fox News on whether McQuaid was ever involved in the work of representing Hunter Biden. So far, there is no public information showing that McQuaid was involved in Clark’s representation of Hunter Biden.

Even though the investigation into Hunter Biden is being carried out by the federal prosecutor’s office in Delaware, McQuaid, as the principal deputy assistant attorney general and named acting assistant attorney general for the criminal division, will oversee all criminal investigations, including Hunter’s.

According to federal ethics law and DOJ regulations, McQuaid will not be allowed to work on the investigation of Hunter Biden unless justice ethics officials sign off.

“While not speaking to any particular matter,” a DOJ spokesperson told Axios, “all department employees are governed by the department’s ethics rules, including rules concerning recusal.”

McQuaid’s position is currently temporary, the president has yet to nominate a candidate for a permanent position and go through Senate for confirmation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

