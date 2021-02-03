https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/no-deal-house-dems-will-vote-tomorrow-on-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene/

It looks like GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Steny Hoyer couldn’t agree on what to do about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her past statements which means the Dem-led House will vote tomorrow on whether or not to boot her off of her committee assignments:

NEW: House will vote tomorrow on resolution stripping MTG of committee assignments No deal between Hoyer and McCarthy after their phone call — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 3, 2021

There’s “no alternative to holding a Floor vote,” he said:

Here’s official Hoyer statement: “I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. Cont — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 3, 2021

The vote will happen tomorrow:

More Hoyer: “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.” — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 3, 2021

Hoyer reportedly wants her punishment to be similar to that of former Rep. Steve King, who lost his committee assignments back in 2019:

Hoyer tells Democrats that Greene’s punishment should be “similar” to Steve King’s https://t.co/PnRmnFRyGJ — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 3, 2021

Well, now that this will be precedent, which Dems should the GOP boot off committees when they’re back in the majority? Reps. Eric Swalwell and the Chinese spy he won’t comment on comes to mind:

Furthermore, Rs making the argument that stripping @mtgreenee of her assignments is a bad precedent. Not sure Dems care about that. If this came to a vote dems would vote overwhelmingly to kick her off both committees. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 3, 2021

