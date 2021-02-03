https://hannity.com/media-room/nosedive-gavin-newsoms-approval-rating-tanks-in-latest-poll-movement-to-recall-grows/

California Gavin Newsom got some more bad news this week when a new poll showed his overall job performance plummeting as he struggles to handle a series of crises across the Golden State; including CoVID, homelessness, and rising crime.

“People are reevaluating how well Newsom is doing handling the pandemic,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the survey. “Once your job performance rating starts to decline, it’s more difficult to put it back in the right direction. You kind of accumulate negatives over time.”

“The poll, released Tuesday morning, also found that just 31% of those surveyed thought that Newsom and other state government leaders had done an excellent or good job handling the pandemic, while 23% said they had done a fair job, and 43% called it a poor job,” writes the LA Times.

A poll conducted by @BerkeleyIGS found that @GavinNewsom‘s job approval rating plummeted by 18 percentage points in three months. In October, he had a 49% approval rating; in January it dropped to 31%. https://t.co/pIm8Z7nMPU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 3, 2021

Newsom’s overall approval rating is now 46%, down from 64% just four months ago.

Read the full report at the Los Angeles Times.

BUSTED: Newsom Apologizes After Caught Attending Friend’s 50th Birthday Party in Napa Valley posted by Hannity Staff – 11.17.20 California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an apology to the residents of his state this week after he was caught celebrating a friend’s 50th birthday party at a restaurant in Napa Valley. “A few weeks ago, I was asked to go to a friend’s 50th birthday… A friend I’ve known for almost 20 years. It was in Napa… It was an outdoor restaurant. The program started at 4 o’clock, I got there a little late… I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and drove back to my house,” said Newsom. “Instead, I chose to sit there… I want to apologize to you. I need to preach and practice. I’ve done my best to do that. We’re all human, we all fall short sometimes,” he added. Watch Newsom’s apology above. BUSTED! New Photos of Newsom’s Dinner Party Raise Questions Over How ‘Outdoors’ the Event Was posted by Hannity Staff – 11.18.20 Reporters from Fox Los Angeles published new photos of Gavin Newsom’s infamous dinner party on social media Wednesday; raising new questions over his apology and just how “outdoors” the event was. “We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed,” reports Bill Melugin with Fox LA. EXCLUSIVE: Full story re: photos of Gavin Newsom at Napa dinner party we obtained. Responses from Newsom’s team as well as Jason Kinney’s team included. His team also referred us to a Town & Country magazine photo describing the seating as outdoors. https://t.co/LmQ2yIggGf @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020 “We checked the metadata on the photos to confirm legitimacy. Taken at 11/6/2020 at 6:20pm with a location tag at The French Laundry. We interviewed the witness. We’ve also reached out to the Governor’s team for a response, and we got one,” adds the reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

