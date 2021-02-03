https://www.dailywire.com/news/now-is-not-the-time-fauci-advises-against-super-bowl-parties

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans on Wednesday against attending large Super Bowl parties with people who are not members of their immediate family.

Fauci was speaking with “Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie, who asked, “And finally, it’s not a national holiday but it might as well be. We’ve got the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday. We’re used to having indoor Super Bowl parties. I don’t have to tell you about everybody reaching into the same bowl of nachos. How concerned are you, and what’s your message to folks as they think about getting together for the Super Bowl?”

“Well, you know, every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household. As much fun as it to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household.”

WATCH:

“Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household.” -Dr. Anthony Fauci advises against gathering for #SuperBowl parties this weekend pic.twitter.com/d5ab4VNRUd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2021

Fauci’s advice echoed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which advised Americans attending the Super Bowl or any other large Super Bowl event to wear masks at all times, avoid chanting or cheering, limit alcohol consumption, stay away from the bathroom during halftime, among other things.

The Super Bowl is the latest major event Fauci has urged people to avoid. He also cautioned against Thanksgiving gatherings and families getting together for Christmas. As The Daily Wire noted:

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he and his wife will not be spending Christmas with family this year and advised other American families to follow his example. “I’m going to be with my wife — period,” Fauci told The Washington Post on Monday regarding his holiday plans. “The Christmas holiday is a special holiday for us because Christmas Eve is my birthday. And Christmas Day is Christmas Day. And [my daughters] are not going to come home … That’s painful. We don’t like that. But that’s just one of the things you’re going to have to accept as we go through this unprecedented challenging time.”

Fauci afterward pushed back on accusations that he was attempting to “cancel Christmas,” telling Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, “I’m not saying that everyone should cancel the family gathering, I’m saying that people will need to make individual choices. When you’re talking about having a congregate setting for a dinner — not cancel the family aspect.”

“You don’t have to cancel things; you can still spend time with your family. I’m just asking people to be careful when it comes to travel that may not be necessary, travel that you can avoid, and when you get together, try to make some limitation to it.”

Related: Fauci Raked In The Largest Taxpayer-Funded Salary Of 2019

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

