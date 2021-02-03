https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/03/ny-times-thread-analyzing-gov-cuomos-shutdown-science-reinforces-impression-its-been-entirely-political/

The New York Times has a thread analyzing NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s edicts as they pertain to the pandemic, and the conclusion is that decisions haven’t exactly been based in the “science,” as much as the governor might claim to the contrary:

For anybody who has spent the last many months trying to discern any rhyme or reason for Gov. Cuomo’s decisions, maybe looking for the “science” behind them was the wrong way to look at it:

It’s a mystery!

And it’s not just Cuomo, but the timing of other Democrat politicians around the country who have started to life restrictions is also curious to say the least.

At least Cuomo can still use those things to pat himself on the back.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...