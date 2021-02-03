https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/03/ny-times-thread-analyzing-gov-cuomos-shutdown-science-reinforces-impression-its-been-entirely-political/

The New York Times has a thread analyzing NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s edicts as they pertain to the pandemic, and the conclusion is that decisions haven’t exactly been based in the “science,” as much as the governor might claim to the contrary:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said on Friday that New York City could reopen indoor dining on Feb. 14. But by nearly every measure, the coronavirus outbreak in the city is worse than it was when he announced a ban on indoor dining in December.https://t.co/L4c3DyRLLW — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

As the governor spoke on Friday, citing the “current trajectory” of cases as his reasoning for reopening, average per-capita case counts in New York City were 64% higher than when he announced the ban in December. https://t.co/wq2vGtvEjg pic.twitter.com/Td37O4OiyW — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

Average Covid-19 hospitalizations in the city, while trending downward, were still 60% higher late last week than they were when Mr. Cuomo closed the restaurants. https://t.co/wq2vGtvEjg pic.twitter.com/TGrYF1DNwM — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

A member of the governor’s Covid-19 task force said the important metrics are not where the numbers are but where they are headed — and that trends are all headed downward, both across the state and in the city. https://t.co/wq2vGtvEjg — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

Mr. Cuomo suggested test positivity rates for New York City had fallen by 30%, showing a chart depicting a drop, but using data points chosen from daily swings. https://t.co/wq2vGtvEjg pic.twitter.com/W592GCFAhX — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

The numbers he used were the highest and lowest daily numbers in January to that point, extremes that did not reflect the overall trend. The daily data, shown with a seven-day average to account for daily fluctuations, shows only a 17% drop, not 30%. https://t.co/wq2vGtvEjg pic.twitter.com/VxFdH9hxyf — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

See more about the governor’s plan to reopen dining in New York City, which is at an extremely high risk level for coronavirus, according to an assessment by The New York Times and public health experts. https://t.co/wq2vGtvEjg — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2021

For anybody who has spent the last many months trying to discern any rhyme or reason for Gov. Cuomo’s decisions, maybe looking for the “science” behind them was the wrong way to look at it:

Almost nothing Cuomo has done throughout this pandemic has been based on data or science. https://t.co/amMol42xnO — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 3, 2021

I have to say–@NYGovCuomo getting dunked on by @nytimes is rather enjoyable. I don’t think I’ve liked a Times article in ages until today. https://t.co/PqkxcjRfLq — Ministry of Truth Overlord (@SavannahDoc412) February 3, 2021

When he’s lost the Times… https://t.co/la4yvEXo4a — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) February 3, 2021

I wonder what changed between Dec and Now? Hmm… https://t.co/BIitmU0DHL — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) February 3, 2021

It’s a mystery!

When they said trust the science, pretty sure they meant political science. https://t.co/HbB0EJ4er3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 3, 2021

It’s almost as if the lockdown and reopening decisions have been wholly arbitrary, political motivated, and in total disregard of the “science.” https://t.co/PIhepKsUNP — The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) February 3, 2021

And it’s not just Cuomo, but the timing of other Democrat politicians around the country who have started to life restrictions is also curious to say the least.

Finally manned up. Convenient timing. January 21st changes everything.@NYGovCuomo @GovInslee take notes. You should just both take notes from @RonDeSantisFL https://t.co/CUxsfWonbX — Daniel Doran (@Daniel98071701) February 3, 2021

Because many bans were always and only about politics. https://t.co/C4uFhPsBrc — Dangerous Liberty (@DangerousLiber1) February 3, 2021

Yeah, it’s almost as if he has no idea what he’s doing. It’s that damn DeSantis! https://t.co/va9Lx3ADSV — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 3, 2021

But, but, but what about his Emmy and that amazing book? 🤡 https://t.co/fdAtvERYcF — Bones (@ChimperScott) February 3, 2021

At least Cuomo can still use those things to pat himself on the back.

