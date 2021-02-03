https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/601bc5a05db3705aa0a8d237
The Biden White House is considering sending masks directly to American households, which was explored but scrapped by the Trump administration….
Republicans are struggling with a consequential decision over the fate of a QAnon-following lawmaker named Marjorie Taylor Greene….
The spread of the coronavirus can be combatted through environmental testing. Why aren’t we doing it?…
A Kentucky police officer’s trip to the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally in Washington, D.C., drew an uproar and an investigation back home — though he did not riot and broke no laws. …
As Black Mississippians struggle to get coronavirus vaccine, Mississippi’s vaccination rate has one of the worst racial gaps in the country….