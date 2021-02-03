http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xDvDypnNZkg/our-biggest-liar-joe-biden.php

Perhaps never in American history has the word “liar” been thrown around so promiscuously as over the last few years. As often as not, the epithet was directed at former President Trump. But in this piece, David Horowitz argues that the real liar-in-chief is Joe Biden.

Yes, Joe Biden – and it isn’t even close. Of course, Biden is widely regarded as an endangered species, which is a status that serves to protect him from criticism that would be directed at a younger, more mentally stable individual. Even his political opponents are somewhat wary of saying what a catastrophe and menace Biden and his presidency represent. Meanwhile, the whoring intellectual left at the Times and the Washington Post fawn all over this empty suit almost to the same degree that they have slandered Donald Trump for four years as an unrivaled serial liar.

Fortunately, these smears persuade only dedicated Trump haters, who pretend to be horrified because he exaggerated the size of his inaugural crowd. To those not afflicted with Trump-phobia, a politician who can draw 50,000 people on a winter’s night to Butler Pennsylvania (Pop. 1357) is actually insulated from this kind of slander because the reality is clear enough. Trump has the largest and most devoted following of any politician in our lifetimes. His crowd was as large as Joe Bidens are small.

In any case, how is this exaggeration unique to Trump, not to mention sinister? What politician does not inflate their crowd sizes? Trump’s problem was not that he exaggerated. Like any successful salesman, he did. His problem was that he was a businessman new to politics and had not mastered the art of spinning and getting away with it. During the 1960 presidential election, for example, John F. Kennedy was also accused by the press of inflating the size of his campaign crowds. When they asked him how he arrived at his numbers, which didn’t square with theirs, he answered: “Porky [which was Kennedy’s nickname for his aide Pierre Salinger] counts the number of nuns and multiplies by 10.” Situation defused.

The fact that this storm of false accusations and cover-ups obscures is that no presidential candidate – no president ever – has been so brazen and malicious at telling political lies as Joe Biden. Before an audience of 70 or 80 million viewers of the final presidential debate, for example, Biden accused Trump of being a mass murderer, of killing hundreds of thousands of coronavirus patients because he “did nothing” to fight the virus. Vote for me, Biden appealed to his audience, because if elected, I will rescue you from the clutches of a villain who doesn’t have a “plan” and doesn’t care how many innocent people die. As president I will change that. I have a “plan.”

This was Biden’s opening salvo in the presidential debate – the “one thing” he wanted voters to remember and take to heart. It was also a monstrous lie. Biden had no plan that would affect the course of the pandemic. He conceded this after the election when one of the first announcements he made as president was: “There is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” No apologies to Trump. No apologies to the people he deceived into voting for him. No apologies at all.

Actually, Biden’s accusation that “Trump did nothing” to fight the epidemic was multiple monstrous lies in one. From the outset, and throughout the pandemic, Trump did not control a single health care policy that would affect infection rates in the fifty states. We are governed by a federal system in which those policies, whether it is mask mandates or business shutdowns, or who gets put in nursing homes, are formulated and executed by the respective governors of those states.

Trump supplied those governors – Democrats and Republicans equally – with record numbers of ventilators, masks, testing kits, swabs and other medical equipment, held daily briefings alongside officials of the Centers for Disease Control, and produced two vaccines in record time which are saving millions of lives. No apologies, let alone thank yous, from President Biden. Just more of the oblivion in which he is allowed to forget he had ever called Trump a mass murderer in order to deceive people into voting Democrat.

While this may have set a new low for dirty political tricks, it probably was not the worst transgression committed by Biden in terms of its impact on the nation’s crisis – the deepening political division between the two parties and the alarming progress towards a First Amendment-free, one-party state in which questioning Democrat orthodoxy is regarded as “domestic terrorism.”

This honor belonged to the central theme, and in that sense, the biggest lie of the Biden campaign: the assurances by the candidate and his enablers that Joe was a “moderate,” whose mission was to “heal and unify” the nation. All of it summed up in his personal “heartfelt” pledge to be a president “for all Americans, whether you voted for me or not.”

Biden fulfilled these promises by using the first week of his presidency to issue 40 Executive Orders that were radically left and whose only unifying theme was that they were each designed to obliterate a policy of Donald Trump – because it was a policy of Donald Trump, whether the policy was beneficial or not.

Biden began with a series of new orders to open America’s southern border – suspending deportations, stopping the border wall, and ending the Mexican quarantine of people trying to get into the country illegally. Biden’s new order was to just let them in. What could possibly be the rationale for making this a priority in the midst of a pandemic, with new mutations of the virus springing up globally? Why encourage an influx of potentially millions of unvetted illegal aliens (a descriptive phrase, by the way, he also ordered banned as part of his party’s campaign to outlaw politically incorrect thought)?

These executive orders had no rationale other than as sticks poked in the eyes of every American who had voted for Trump – all 75 million – and every American whose life these, and a host of other destructive policies, endangered. The fact that these were Executive Orders, and not appeals to a bi-partisan Congress, was a brazenly calculated warning that there was not going to be a healing or unity, as Biden had promised. Instead, Biden himself intended to lead an assault on half the nation, dividing the country for another generation. It was another brazen Biden lie – this time aimed at America’s heart.

That this was no accident was made evident by lies he told during the campaign, pretending to oppose Executive Orders because only “dictators” like Trump resorted to them. During an infamous campaign interview Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by Executive Order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” Apparently not. That was only another lie I told to get fool you into voting for me.

It’s not difficult to imagine how a rapidly deteriorating human being – and lifetime politician – would sign on to Biden’s Executive Orders and expose himself as a despicable, untrustworthy, dangerous leader in his first week in office. But how did his handlers collude in this? How did the entire Democrat Party contrive to orchestrate the selection and protection and election of this empty shell of a man already burdened with a 47-year history of lying and corruption in public office? This surely amounts to the gravest crime the Democrat Party has committed since the Civil War: to inflict such a devious and damaged human relic onto Americans as their commander-in-chief.

