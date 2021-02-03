https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/migrant-children-overflowfacility-texas/2021/02/03/id/1008523

The Biden administration is re-opening in Carrizo Springs, Texas an overflow facility for unaccompanied migrant children caught at the Mexican border that can accommodate up to 700 minors and be expanded if necessary, the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) said in a statement, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The move comes amid a rise in apprehensions of unaccompanied children on the border and as President Joe Biden unveils new executive orders to try and deal with the problem.

Biden on Tuesday signed more executive orders as he attempts to undo the more hard-line immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

The facility in Carrizo Springs will be used for children who are at least 13 years old and do not need to quarantine for coronavirus, according to HHS, adding the placement of the children there should begin in about 15 days, according to CNN.

A White House spokesperson said it is not the Biden administration’s policy to expel children caught at the border, a change from Trump’s stance.

“The Border Patrol will continue to transfer unaccompanied children to the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement so they may be properly cared for in appropriate shelters, consistent with their best interest,” the spokesperson said.

A senior administration official added that “The executive orders that were rolled out on day one and (Tuesday) is just the beginning. Fully remedying these actions will take time and require a full government approach, but President Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to our immigration system.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

