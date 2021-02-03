https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pakistan-successfully-launches-nuclear-ballistic-missile-raw/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Pakistan has successfully launched its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which is nuclear capable with a flight range of 290 kilometers, or approximately 180 miles.
Pakistan has successfully launched its surface-to-surface ballistic missile #Ghaznavi, which is nuclear capable with a range of 290 kilometers. pic.twitter.com/LglDsHH8ON
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 3, 2021