Parler CEO John Matze announced late Wednesday that he has been terminated as the company’s CEO.

Matze said that the Parler board on Jan. 29 decided to terminate his position, adding that he did not participate in the decision.

The Parler board is controlled by Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of hedge-fund billionaire Robert Mercer.

Matze said in a memo obtained by The Epoch Times, “I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation,” Matze added.

“Over the past few weeks, I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles to get the Parler site running but at this point, the future of Parler is no longer in my hands.”

Matze said that he plans on taking a few weeks off.

“After that, I’ll be looking for new opportunities where my technical acumen, vision, and the causes I am passionate about will be required and respected,” he said.

“I want to thank the Parler employees, the people on Parler and Parler supporters for their tireless work and devotion to the company. They are an amazing group of diverse, hardworking, and talented individuals and I have the utmost respect for them. Many of them have become my second family,” Matze added.

“I want to thank all the people of Parler that supported me and the platform. This has been the true American Dream: an idea from a living room to a company of considerable value. I’m not saying goodbye, just so long for now.”

Fox News was first to report on Matze’s termination.

In early January, Parler was removed from the Apple and Google‘s app stores over what the two big tech giants alleged was a lack of moderation by the platform of violent content posted by its users—a claim that Parler denies. Shortly after, Amazon removed Parler from its web hosting services due to what Amazon said was Parler’s “repeated violations” of Amazon’s terms of service.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve reported 98 examples to Parler of posts that clearly encourage and incite violence,” Amazon told a representative from Parler in January, in an email obtained by The Epoch Times.

Parler has been offline since, and its efforts to relaunch before February was stalled due to reasons unknown.

Matze previously told The Epoch Times in mid-January that his company’s terms of service were approved by Apple, Amazon, and Google.

The technology giants had never indicated non-compliance, for the most part, before Parler saw an explosion of growth that occurred following the Twitter bans of prominent conservatives, including President Donald Trump. The wave of new arrivals left Parler scrambling to moderate its platform, Matze said.

He said that he believed the big tech companies’ decision against Parler is a “coordinated attack” to “kill competition in the market place.”

“We were too successful too fast,” he added.

