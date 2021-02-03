https://www.theepochtimes.com/personal-satisfaction-drops-from-2020-record-us-high-gallup_3683257.html

Eighty-two percent of Americans are satisfied with their personal life, according to a new Gallup survey. The percentage is the lowest since 2013 and a drop from the record-high 90 percent who expressed satisfaction in January 2020.

The decrease stemmed primarily from the unemployed. Among people with jobs, 90 percent reported personal satisfaction. That was nearly equal to the previous year. But only 72 percent of the unemployed said they’re satisfied, a drop of 14 percent from 2020.

The year brought major changes to U.S. society. Schools and offices across the nation closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions varied across states but a large number of governors imposed harsh rules, leading to tens of thousands of businesses shutting down. Students have struggled with virtual learning, and them staying home has hampered the work-life balance of the parents who have managed to keep their jobs.

Unemployment shot to 14.7 percent in April 2020, though it has since dropped to around 7 percent.

Studies indicate worsening mental health due to lockdowns, as well as increases in suicides and drug abuse.

Gallup noted that satisfaction is usually in the 80 percent range in its annual survey. The figure dips below 90 percent in times of prolonged economic stress, such as the Great Recession era.

Answering a separate question, 51 percent of Americans said they’re very satisfied with the way things are going in their personal life. Another 31 percent said they’re somewhat satisfied. The rest are somewhat dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

The annual survey is conducted over the phone. This year’s survey was conducted between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15. The results are based on a random sample of 1,023 adults aged 18 and older. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 4 percentage points.

