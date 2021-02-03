https://en-volve.com/2021/02/03/peruvian-court-rules-that-bill-gates-george-soros-criminally-liable-for-creating-covid-19-pandemic/

Bill Gates, George Soros, and several members of the Rockefeller family were deemed responsible for the advent and spread of the Chinese virus, which has killed tens of thousands of small businesses and forever changed the world for the worst.

A Peruvian court charged the group with responsibility for creating the coronavirus pandemic.

In its decision, the Chicha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber said the pandemic was the invention of a “criminal elite around the world” made up of billionaires such as Soros, Gates and Rockefeller, among others.

Thus, the court justified the delay by issuing a ruling on the appeal of the accused, who sought the abolition of preventive detention and whose permission was postponed due to the pandemic.

For Judges Tito Gallegos, Luis Legia and Tony Changarei, the pandemic was “unpredictable”; for all but the alleged creators, “who have been involved in it and continue to manage it with particular secrecy in their environment.

“No world government, individuals or legal entities, nor the defense of the accused can claim that this pandemic has the quality of ‘foresight’, except for the creators of the new world order, such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc.” write the magistrates in a resolution posted on the portal LP Law.

Judges without a shadow of a doubt declared that the coronavirus was “created by a criminal elite that rules the world.”

In particular, the document cites financial investor George Soros, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the Rockefeller family of billionaires, whom he accuses of “managing” and “continuing to direct” the virus into the “new world order.”

