Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, will release a memoir on April 6 titled “Beautiful Things.” The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented and ongoing struggles with substance abuse.

The book is being published by Gallery Books, a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster. The book has received advanced praise from authors including Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott.

“In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody – even the son of a United States President – can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley. Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful,” King writes.

Hunter, who turns 51 on Thursday, is the oldest surviving child of the president, whose first wife and 1-year-old daughter died in a car accident in 1972. Hunter’s older brother, Beau Biden, died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

Hunter is an attorney and former lobbyist whose business interests have at times created political controversy for his father.

In 2014, Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, as his father, then the vice president, was conducting foreign policy in that region.

His high-pay position on the Burisma board led to an avalanche of accusations from former President Trump and members of the Republican Party – particularly during 2020 presidential campaign – who accused the Biden family of corruption, and Hunter of consistently exploiting his family name for financial gain.

