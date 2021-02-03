https://www.foxnews.com/media/jen-psaki-lindsey-graham-lady-g-homophobic-tweet

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is under fire for a recently unearthed tweet she sent last year that seemingly used a homophobic slur against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, referring to him as “LadyG.”

“Only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero),” Psaki tweeted on Aug. 5, 2020, as former acting attorney general Sally Yates was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Graham chairs.

The tweet was not deleted as of Wednesday afternoon despite the mounting backlash. The tweet appeared to be a reference to a 2020 Washington Post article that detailed allegations made on Twitter by gay porn star Sean Harding against Graham. Graham’s critics on the left have long used homophobic slurs against the South Carolina lawmaker, insinuating that he’s a closeted gay man because he is single.

“If you want to know what a media double standard looks like, Jen Psaki, as a CNN employee, can tweet this, get hired to be a White House Press Secretary, and not even feel compelled to delete it after it was unsurfaced a few days ago. She doesn’t care. She’s on the same team,” Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer wrote.

Psaki did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many took to Twitter to condemn Psaki’s tweet was it resurfaced:

Back in 2019, Rep. Ilhan Omar, was condemned after claiming Graham was “compromised.”

Omar’s baseless remark came the same day that MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle came under fire for implying that Graham was being blackmailed by Trump over “something pretty extreme.”

In 2018, Graham denied rumors about sexual orientation after comedian-turned-activist Chelsea Handler attacked him in a homophobic tweet. Handler tweeted, “If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC.”

Graham brushed off Handler’s criticism and denied the conspiracy theory.

“She knows zero about me…[her tweets], I don’t think they reflect well on her,” he told TMZ before adding, “To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay.”

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.

