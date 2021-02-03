https://www.newsmax.com/politics/durham-fbi-cia-prosecution/2021/02/02/id/1008314/

Prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey is “unlikely” as special counsel John Durham’s probe continues to look into the origins of the investigation of Russian ties to former President Donald Trump’s campaign, Fox News reported.

Citing unnamed sources, Fox News reported Durham completed the CIA portion of his investigation last year and has now shifted his focus to activities of the FBI.

Durham had been pursuing “new and credible leads” through the end of the Trump administration, Fox News reported, adding it’s unclear what those lines of inquiry entail. Durham declined to comment to the news outlet.

Durham’s investigation has produced one criminal charge so far, against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who was accused of altering an email related to the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

That prosecution, though, didn’t allege a broader conspiracy within the FBI, Fox News noted.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty to making a false statement to Durham’s team, and was sentenced last week to 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service, Fox News noted.

Durham’s investigation began in May 2019, shortly after special counsel Robert Mueller completed his years-long investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

But in December, Durham expanded his team, adding new prosecutors, after former Attorney General Bill Barr appointed him in October as special counsel to ensure he could continue his investigation during the Biden administration.

In the scope order, obtained by Fox News, Barr stated Durham “is authorized to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III.”

