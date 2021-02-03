https://www.dailywire.com/news/prosecutors-file-motion-for-kyle-rittenhouse-arrest-warrant-and-higher-bond-for-alleged-bail-breach

On Wednesday February 3, prosecutors in Wisconsin asked a judge for a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with shooting three people — two of whom died — during riots in Kenosha County on August 25.

As reported by The Daily Wire, “Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third and a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession,” after which he posted a $2 million bond and was released from jail.

Now, as reported by the Associated Press, Kenosha County prosectors are alleging in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder that Rittenhouse “failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving.” The motion “asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000.”

After the incident in Kenosha, which culminated in Rittenhouse discharging his weapon, shooting three people, Rittenhouse “fled to his home in Antioch, Illinois,” and turned himself into police there the next day.

In the new motion, prosecutors wrote “that they learned Rittenhouse was no longer living at his Antioch address after the court mailed him a notice and it was returned as undeliverable on Jan. 28. Kenosha detectives traveled to the address on Tuesday and discovered another man had rented the apartment and had been living there since mid-December.”

“He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond,” the prosecutors wrote. “He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant.”

According to online court records, Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion objecting to the prosecutors’ request.

Regarding his original charges, “prosecutors allege [Rittenhouse] had responded to a militia’s call to protect businesses in Kenosha and opened fire on three men, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.”

“I feel I had to protect myself,” Rittenhouse said in November. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

