Wisconsin prosecutors are asking for a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people in police-brutality protests this summer, saying Rittenhouse failed to keep officials informed about where he is while on probation.

Kenosha County prosecutors allege in a motion filed Wednesday in a circuit court that Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving. The prosecutors asked the judge in the motion to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000, according to the Associated Press.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and several other alleged crimes in connection with the protests in August in Kenosha, sparked by a white police officer having shot Jacob Blake, a black male, during a domestic disturbance.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, responded to a militia’s call on social media to protect Kenosha businesses from protesters. He fatally shot two men and wounded another.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers say their client was acting in self defense after the men attacked him.

Conservatives raised $2 million to cover his bail, and he walked out of jail in November.

Prosecutors say they learned Rittenhouse was no longer living at his Antioch address after the court mailed him a notice and it was returned as undeliverable on Jan. 28. Kenosha detectives traveled to the address on Tuesday and discovered another man had rented the apartment and has been living there since mid-December, the wire service also reports.

They did not say whether they knew where Rittenhouse currently resides, saying only that he has failed to provide the court with a new address, the wire service also reports.

