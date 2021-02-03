https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-refuses-to-apologize-for-remarks-about-space-force-gives-false-impression-she-already-did-so

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused on Wednesday to apologize for controversial remarks that she made during a press conference this week about a branch of the U.S. Military.

Psaki was asked on Tuesday about what Democrat President Joe Biden’s plans were regarding the Space Force, including whether he wanted to keep the new military branch.

“Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” Psaki responded. “It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

Psaki’s comments were an apparent reference to previous questions from reporters about whether the Biden administration would change the colors on Air Force One.

On Wednesday, Psaki was asked about her comment after members of Congress called on her to apologize for the remarks.

“The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee is asking you to apologize for some of the comments that you made yesterday in the briefing room about the Space Force,” a reporter said. “Will you apologize?”

“I did send a tweet last night,” Psaki responded. “You may not all be on Twitter, maybe they’re not on Twitter, that said, we invite the members of Space Force to provide an update to all of you on all of the important work that they’re doing and we certainly look forward to seeing continued updates from their team.”

Psaki’s answer gave the false impression that she apologized for her remarks in the tweet that she referenced. She did not apologize.

Psaki wrote, “We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work.”

WATCH:

Under questioning from Fox News’s @KristinFisher (and the daughter of astronauts), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuses to apologize for mocking the Space Force at Tuesday’s briefing, doubling down on her Tuesday night tweet saying the administration supports them. pic.twitter.com/2IcQMhkLvX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 3, 2021

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the House Armed Services Committee’s top Republican, demanded that Psaki apologize for the remark.

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” Rogers said. “The Space Force was passed with near unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards. Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment.”

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) also slammed the Biden administration over the remarks, saying that it was a sign that they were not taking the national security threat posed by China seriously.

Waltz said, “This is just another example of the Biden administration not taking China seriously while demeaning the incredible work of Space Force personnel.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

