White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden’s $1400 Covid relief payments fulfills his promise of $2,000 stimulus checks.

Joe Biden repeatedly promised Americans that $2000 checks would be sent out right away.

But when you read the fine print, Joe Biden’s $2,000 was reduced to $1,400…because Congress already sent out $600 in December.

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021

The handful of Biden voters must feel let down.

When asked about Joe Biden’s broken promise, Psaki said reducing the $2,000 checks to $1400 would be delivering on Biden’s promise of $2,000.

WATCH:

.@PressSec is asked if lowering the checks from $2,000 to $1,400 is a broken promise: “There were $600 payments in the package that passed in December. This is $1,400. Together, that is $2,000. So it would be delivering on the promise he made.” pic.twitter.com/ClofdkQoTx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2021

Here’s Joe Biden in Georgia in January promising voters $2,000 checks right away if they vote for Warnock and Ossoff:

