White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden’s $1400 Covid relief payments fulfills his promise of $2,000 stimulus checks.

Joe Biden repeatedly promised Americans that $2000 checks would be sent out right away.

But when you read the fine print, Joe Biden’s $2,000 was reduced to $1,400…because Congress already sent out $600 in December.

The handful of Biden voters must feel let down.

When asked about Joe Biden’s broken promise, Psaki said reducing the $2,000 checks to $1400 would be delivering on Biden’s promise of $2,000.

WATCH:

Here’s Joe Biden in Georgia in January promising voters $2,000 checks right away if they vote for Warnock and Ossoff:

