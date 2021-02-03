https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brian-babin-democrats-moderates-joe-manchin/2021/02/03/id/1008528

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that moderate Democrats are becoming a nearly extinct species in Washington, and with the narrowly divided Congress, it puts the few that remain in a powerful position to scuttle some of their party’s most extreme agenda items.

“Moderate Democrats are getting to be as rare as hen’s teeth anymore,” Babin, 72, told “American Agenda.” “The radical wing of that party wags the tail, wags the dog.”

Babin’s comments came during a discussion of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion so-called COVID-19 relief bill, which many Republicans have decried for non-COVID-19-related items, such as $15 federal minimum wage, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, and $20 billion in public transportation projects – mostly in Democratically run places, and a requirement for employers to offer paid leave.

Democrat congressional leadership introduced a joint budget resolution Monday that would allow them to use the arcane procedure known as “reconciliation” to pass the measure without a single Republican vote.

Democrats control both houses of Congress, but only by 10 votes in the House of Representatives – nine if Claudia Tenney prevails in New York’s 22nd District race where she leads – and by Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote in the Senate.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted for the reconciliation bill Tuesday but warned he did not agree with all the elements of Biden’s proposed package.

“They’re going to need him,” Babin said, referring to Manchin. “I’ll be very, very surprised if any Republicans vote for this. And, quite frankly, there’s no need for voting for something like that. Because we know . . . there’s over a trillion dollars with a ‘T’ that is still remaining unspent from previous COVID packages.

“They may not be successful in getting this thing through.”

Babin, whose 36th Congressional District in southeast Texas stretches from the Houston suburbs to the Louisiana border, lamented the chasm that has developed between Democrats and Republicans with regard to legislation negotiation, which has further widened due to Biden’s unilateral executive orders.

“Historically, we’ve had numerous conversations with Democrats,” Babin said. “In the last months, it has been very, very seldom we say anything but pleasantries. They talk unity and yet you’ve seen these executive orders by this president, putting literally hundreds of thousands of people out of work.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

