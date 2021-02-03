https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/banks-china-spicer-newsmaxtv/2021/02/03/id/1008545

China will resume growing as a great threat to the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Newsmax TV.

Appearing on Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.,” Banks told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that President Joe Biden will treat China as the Obama administration did.

“We’re going back to an era where America will take a back seat rather than drive the car and drive the international community to confront the China threat,” Banks said. “By doing that, we’re ceding authority, we’re allowing China to continue to grow as a threat rather than confronting it. That’s a dangerous posture.

“This is what I lose more sleep about that than anything else in these first few weeks of the Biden administration.”

Banks, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said gains made in relation to China under President Donald Trump are being erased by Biden.

While the Trump administration confronted China directly, the Biden administration likely will take a more diplomatic approach.

“It’s clear that the Biden administration will be far more friendlier toward China than what the Trump administration was,” Banks said. “President Trump, by the way, was the first president in my lifetime who identified China as a threat.

“One of his very first actions, if you recall, in 2017 was writing the national security strategy which identified great power competition with China as our lead competitor. That was 2017, taking over from the Obama administration which sought to appease China on many levels.”

