Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s upcoming trial is unconstitutional, saying impeachment is “not designed for private citizens.”

Hice told “American Agenda” on Wednesday afternoon: “How can it be constitutional? Impeachment is reserved for dealing with a president who commits high crimes and misdemeanors; it’s not designed for private citizens. It’s not designed for someone who is a former president. And here we see for the second time this year, the Democrats using impeachment as nothing other than a weapon to attack political opponents, and that is a dangerous, dangerous precedent that they were setting.”

He continued, “the possibility that our federal government, and the power behind our federal government, could go after private citizens like this is unthinkable.”

Hice said, “I see no way in which this is constitutional. Certainly, President Trump is going to be absolutely acquitted as this moves forward.”

The congressman later added, “Look, the Democrats are going to continue to attack President Trump in any way they can. Whether it’s impeachment or censorship or whatever they can do, they will continue going after him because his policies were effective. He changed the face of the Republican Party. He did what he said he was going to do, and the Democrats absolutely cannot stand that.”

