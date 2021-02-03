https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/rep-liz-cheney-verge-losing-gop-house-leadership-role-vote-impeach-trump/

A few weeks ago, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney voted with Democrats to impeach President Trump.

Now she might pay dearly for that decision.

Other Republicans in the House are gearing up to remove her from a leadership role.

The Federalist reports:

TRENDING: WATCH: Newsmax Host Has Mike Lindell on to Talk About Tech Censorship — Ends Up Censoring Him As Well — Then Storms Out of Studio

House Republicans Prepare To Oust Liz Cheney From Leadership

House Republicans are gearing up for a referendum on Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s role in leadership this week after she supported Democrats’ rushed second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney ignited backlash from her own party three weeks ago when she announced her support for Democrats’ plan to remove the outgoing president days before the end of his term. The three-term Wyoming congresswoman claimed her choice to indict the president whose restrained foreign policy approach she frequently opposed was a “vote of conscience.”

The timing of her move on the eve of the vote hurt members of the caucus she ostensibly leads, according to many members. They also cited the extreme rhetoric she used in pushing for Trump’s removal from office.

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney claimed of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in a statement frequently quoted by Democrats and the media. “Everything that followed was his doing.”