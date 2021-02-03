https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/rep-liz-cheney-verge-losing-gop-house-leadership-role-vote-impeach-trump/
A few weeks ago, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney voted with Democrats to impeach President Trump.
Now she might pay dearly for that decision.
Other Republicans in the House are gearing up to remove her from a leadership role.
The Federalist reports:
House Republicans Prepare To Oust Liz Cheney From Leadership
House Republicans are gearing up for a referendum on Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s role in leadership this week after she supported Democrats’ rushed second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Cheney ignited backlash from her own party three weeks ago when she announced her support for Democrats’ plan to remove the outgoing president days before the end of his term. The three-term Wyoming congresswoman claimed her choice to indict the president whose restrained foreign policy approach she frequently opposed was a “vote of conscience.”
The timing of her move on the eve of the vote hurt members of the caucus she ostensibly leads, according to many members. They also cited the extreme rhetoric she used in pushing for Trump’s removal from office.
“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney claimed of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in a statement frequently quoted by Democrats and the media. “Everything that followed was his doing.”
Republican voters are angry about Cheney’s decision, which they see as a betrayal. Even in Wyoming, Cheney is facing backlash.
Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump prompts a voter rebellion in her home state – The Washington Post https://t.co/U5NOmM9aG3
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 2, 2021
Liz Cheney faces censures by Republican parties in 10 Wyoming counties https://t.co/pgMpFCIY49
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 3, 2021
Liz Cheney chose poorly.
Republican voters are sick of being stabbed in the back by their own representatives.
