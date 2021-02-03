https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-brutally-owns-rep-ilhan-omar-marrying-brother/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brutally owned Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday by reminding her that marrying your brother is illegal in Minnesota.

Rep. Greene was responding to a statement tweeted out by Omar, in which she accused the Trumpian congresswoman of inciting violence.

“You provided aid and comfort to enemies of the American people that rioted violently in your state by sharing MFF bail bond links,” Greene responded. “And by the way, marrying your brother is ILLEGAL in Minnesota.”

You provided aid and comfort to enemies of the American people that rioted violently in your state by sharing MFF bail bond links. And by the way, marrying your brother is ILLEGAL in Minnesota. https://t.co/ihqY2dQHZV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

Rep. Omar’s statement claimed that “Republican efforts to whitewash Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incitement of violence” are “rooted in racism, misogyny, and Islamophobia.”

The statement claims that Rep. Greene “actively encouraged the insurrection on the Capitol that threatened my life and the life of every Member of Congress.”

The hashtag “AlexandriaOcasioSmollet” was trending as this was going on, as people mocked the congresswoman for claiming “her life was in danger” while she was in a building a 10 minute walk from the actual Capitol building where the protest was taking place.

Congress is planning to vote on Thursday about removing Rep. Greene from all of her committee assignments.

The Democrats, and some weaker Republicans, have been attacking Greene to please a mob of liberal media journalists that have thrown their weight into attacking the newly elected congresswoman.

