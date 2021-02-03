https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-speaker-pelosi-refuses-to-see-the-hypocrisy-of-her-own-conference/

In anticipation of some kind of action on the part of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to punish her over her past statements, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a shot a Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, saying “she refuses to see the hypocrisy of her own conference”:

No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats. As much as he genuinely tries to work with @SpeakerPelosi for the good of this country, she refuses to see the hypocrisy of her own conference. pic.twitter.com/3q6XsH3SdE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

Rep. Greene didn’t name names, but it’s pretty clear she’s talking about Reps. Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush here:

Filled with members who supported, cheered on, & funded criminal thugs who riot, burn, loot, attack police, murder, & occupy federal property. Members who sleep with our greatest enemy, marry their brother to get him in our country, lead a violent mob in neighborhoods, and more. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

Game on, Dems:

They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation. And the bloodthirsty media are their henchmen who help them by relentlessly attacking anyone in their path. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

And it doesn’t sound like she’s going to back down anytime soon:

We know who they all are. We owe them no apologies We will never back down. We only serve the ONE who created us ALL, and we only bow to HIM. And we know who we are, free and saved by HIS grace. No matter what. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

Oh, and she’s reportedly raised well over $150,000 on the attacks:

I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of support I’ve received today. We’ve raised over $160,000 to send a message to the Democrat mob: It’s People over politicians. I’m so honored to represent you, America First Patriots, in Congress. THANK YOU! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

Anyway, Rep. Greene will find out her fate later on today:

House GOP showdown today at member meeting where fate of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Liz Cheney to be discussed. @AdamKinzinger intends to speak about his new ‘movement’ to rid GOP of fringe elements. If House Republicans slap Cheney and gives Greene a pass….https://t.co/HxXthaPV0v — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) February 3, 2021

***

