OK … you’ve got Rep. Maxine Waters talking to the biggest of MSNBC’s conspiracy theorists, Joy Reid — that’s a recipe for stupidity. And Newsweek is reporting that Waters told Reid on her show Tuesday night she believes Donald Trump should be tried for premeditated murder in connection with the deaths at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

We know because we see leftists quoting the Capitol death toll non-stop, but unless we’re mistaken … weren’t three of those deaths categorized as medical emergencies? A Capitol Police officer shot a woman and someone bludgeoned a Capitol Police officer with a fire extinguisher — those were the other two deaths. But Waters wants Trump tried for premeditated murder on five counts.

This isn’t really new territory for her. In Oct. 2019, she tweeted that Trump “needs to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement” over the filthy “mob language” he was using, calling whistleblowers spies and “implying they should be killed.”

Newsweek reports:

After listing some of the threats she has dealt with at her California office over the years, Waters shifted to discussing the source of the January 6 threats and told The ReidOut‘s Joy Reid that Trump “had advance planning” of the Capitol invasion.

“They are following the president of the United States of America, who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol,” Waters said of the rioters. “There’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign. As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection,” Waters said of Trump.

“There’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign.” Citation?

Yep; why wasn’t she charged with incitement to commit violence?

Doesn’t she have a district that needs looking over, desperately?

