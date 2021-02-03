https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-aoc-was-not-inside-capitol-building-during-breach-on-jan-6

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), whose office is two doors down from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, noted that “insurrectionists” never made it to their hall when the U.S. Capitol building was breached on Jan. 6. Mace made the note while hitting the media for their attempts to “fan fictitious news flames” about the breach.

On Jan. 6, Mace tweeted that she left her office in the Cannon Building: “Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby thereat,” she wrote. “Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.”

RedState reported:

AOC wasn’t even in the Capitol building where all the action was going down. If she was in her office, she was in the Cannon Building which is nearby, but a different building. But of course, many didn’t get the logistics and just assumed that she was in the Capitol building. According to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has an office in the same hall as AOC, two doors away, there were never any rioters in their hall so there was never any physical danger from rioters coming in at any point.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] made clear she didn’t know who was at her door,” the Republican wrote, captioning a post from Newsweek. “Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous.”

“My office is 2 doors down,” Mace underscored. “Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

“Is there nothing MSM (mainstream media) won’t politicize?”

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

Reporting on AOC’s recollection of the events on Jan. 6, Newsweek reported:

Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to “hide, hide, run and hide.” “And so I run back into my office,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I slam my door. There’s another kind of like back area to my office, and I open it, and there’s a closet and a bathroom. And I jump into my bathroom.” Ocasio-Cortez said was hiding behind the door “and then I just start to hear these yells of, ‘Where is she?’” As members of the mob banged against the door, Ocasio-Cortez believed “this was the moment where I thought everything was over.” “And the weird thing about moments like these is that you lose all sense of time,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “In retrospect, maybe it was 4 seconds. Maybe it was 5 seconds, maybe it was 10 seconds. Maybe it was one second, I don’t know. It felt like my brain was able to have so many thoughts.” “In between the screams and the yells,” Ocasio-Cortez added, “I mean, I thought I was going to die.”

Mace argued that Newsweek was misleading in how they categorized AOC’s own account in an effort to “fan fictitious news flames.”

On Monday night, via Instagram, AOC recounted the events on Jan. 6.

“All of a sudden I hear, boom, boom, boom, boom on my door,” the congresswoman said. “And then I hear these huge violent bangs on my door, and then on every door going into my office. Just, bang bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. Like, someone was trying to break the door down. And um, there were no voices; there were no yells … no one identifying themselves. And just, boom, boom, boom. And I just get up … and I run over to the legislative office.”

Ocasio-Cortez then ran into her bathroom, before deciding she should have hidden in her closet. On her way to move to the closet, she recalled. “I start opening the door to my bathroom, and I’m gonna run across to the closet. … And I hear that whoever was trying to get inside, got into my office. And then I realize that it’s too late for me to get into the closet. So I go back in, I hide back in … and then I just start to hear these yells of, Where is she? Where is she? And I just thought to myself, they got inside.”

“And so, I hide behind my door. … This was the moment where I thought everything was over.”

After breaking down tears to reflect on her life, AOC went back to the events on Jan. 6 and said she saw a “white man in a black beanie” who she later revealed to be a Capitol Police officer.

After her staffer told her to come out, AOC said she was “so deeply rattled” and was “still processing the end of my life.”

H/t Red State

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

