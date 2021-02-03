https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/03/report-kevin-mccarthy-will-back-liz-cheney-remaining-in-gop-leadership/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will support House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) to remain in her leadership post after the congresswoman voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, according to Punchbowl News.

The report comes as House Republicans are set to meet Wednesday regarding Cheney’s future as House Republican Conference chair.

More than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to oust Cheney from her leadership role. One senior House Republican told Breitbart News that GOP lawmakers believe Cheney should step aside voluntarily to avoid additional embarrassment. Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have been floated as possible replacements for the Wyoming Republican.

Cheney herself has vowed to remain in her role despite opposition from her colleagues. 

“I’m not going anywhere,” she told Politico last month. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference.”

Meanwhile, Republican Parties in ten Wyoming counties have now censured Cheney over her impeachment vote.

The Sweetwater County Republican Party said the lawmaker had “betrayed the trust and failed to honor the will of the very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters who elected her.”

“Because she voted in an anarchic proceeding against President Donald J. Trump which was conducted in contravention of established principles of due process — a proceeding that provided no probative evidence for consideration, called no witnesses to testify under oath, permitted no questioning of the accusers by the accused — Representative Liz Cheney stood in defiance of the quantifiable will of the substantial majority of Wyoming citizens and devalued the political influence of the State of Wyoming,” the resolution read.

