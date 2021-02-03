https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/report-president-biden-told-republican-senators-that-their-package-was-too-small/

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim reports that President Biden thinks Republican senators have a (Covid-19 relief) package that is too small:

LOL:

It was pretty chilly in D.C. this week:

Sen. Marco Rubio tried this line of attack before and it did not work:

WH press secretary Jen Psaki is also talking about the need for a large package:

Watch:

Hopefully, Congress and the president can find the package that is just right.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...