https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/report-president-biden-told-republican-senators-that-their-package-was-too-small/

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim reports that President Biden thinks Republican senators have a (Covid-19 relief) package that is too small:

Per sources, Biden is telling Senate Democrats on their virtual lunch how he told Republican senators yesterday that their package was too small. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 2, 2021

LOL:

We all see it. We all see it. https://t.co/DIhvcOmEpO — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) February 2, 2021

Big Dem Energy https://t.co/o1CGRkhK3U — Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) February 3, 2021

It was pretty chilly in D.C. this week:

Sen. Marco Rubio tried this line of attack before and it did not work:

But what about their hands — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 2, 2021

WH press secretary Jen Psaki is also talking about the need for a large package:

As Psaki makes same argument at briefing, emphasizing commitment to broader direct relief by painting a picture of an imaginary couple in Scranton making $120,000/year who Biden “thinks..should get a check. In the plan presented by Republicans, they would not.” https://t.co/goTNIIKuTO — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) February 2, 2021

Watch:

.@PressSec: “The president has been clear that our risk is not having a package that’s too big, it’s having a package that’s too small.” pic.twitter.com/FJCZyPNQPN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 2, 2021

Hopefully, Congress and the president can find the package that is just right.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

