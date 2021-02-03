https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/report-president-biden-told-republican-senators-that-their-package-was-too-small/
The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim reports that President Biden thinks Republican senators have a (Covid-19 relief) package that is too small:
Per sources, Biden is telling Senate Democrats on their virtual lunch how he told Republican senators yesterday that their package was too small.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 2, 2021
LOL:
That’s what she said. https://t.co/srljxVCfFD
— Bev Vincent (@BevVincent) February 2, 2021
Oh my. https://t.co/pMlxUuiK4r
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 2, 2021
We all see it.
We all see it. https://t.co/DIhvcOmEpO
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) February 2, 2021
Big Dem Energy https://t.co/o1CGRkhK3U
— Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) February 3, 2021
It was pretty chilly in D.C. this week:
every republican rn https://t.co/Q63Iy36YUg pic.twitter.com/5y8MVZkGK9
— Shripal Shah (@shripal734) February 2, 2021
Sen. Marco Rubio tried this line of attack before and it did not work:
But what about their hands
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 2, 2021
WH press secretary Jen Psaki is also talking about the need for a large package:
As Psaki makes same argument at briefing, emphasizing commitment to broader direct relief by painting a picture of an imaginary couple in Scranton making $120,000/year who Biden “thinks..should get a check. In the plan presented by Republicans, they would not.” https://t.co/goTNIIKuTO
— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) February 2, 2021
Watch:
.@PressSec: “The president has been clear that our risk is not having a package that’s too big, it’s having a package that’s too small.” pic.twitter.com/FJCZyPNQPN
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 2, 2021
Hopefully, Congress and the president can find the package that is just right.
***