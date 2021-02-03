https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/republican-lawmakers-call-remove-ilhan-omar-married-brother-congressional-committee-assignments/

Ilhan and her father Nur Said.

Evidence emerged in September that Rep. Ilhan Omar did indeed marry her brother, and that her real name may actually be Ilhan Nur Said.

A resurfaced tweet from 2013 links to a now-deleted Instagram post in which she refers to her father by the name Nur Said.

The tweet was later deleted after the news broke!

But it was saved before it was deleted…

In 2009, Rep. Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her brother who was the son of Nur Said.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, in 2017, Rep. Omar swore under penalty of perjury while divorcing her husband (brother?) that she hadn’t seen Ahmed N. Elmi since 2011 and didn’t know anyone who could help her contact him.

This confirms that Ilhan Omar has lied under oath numerous times.

It is past time charges are brought against this criminal.

Today several Republican lawmakers are pushing to remove far-left activist who married brother from her committees.

Sounds fair.

Trending Politics reported:

Several Republican lawmakers are pushing to remove far-left anti-semite and congresswoman Ilhan Omar from her committee assignments because of her history of anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories. The move comes after Democrats pushed to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments in response to her alleged conspiracy theories. “The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Taylor Greene, a controversial first-term lawmaker known for support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, from her assignment on the Education and Labor Committee,” Fox News reported. “A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the ‘Squad’ of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments.” Fox News reporter revealed Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) all support the legislation against Omar.

