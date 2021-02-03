https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537272-republicans-rally-to-keep-cheney-in-power

The establishment wing of the GOP won a rare and dramatic victory Wednesday night, when Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war Gulf grows between GOP’s McConnell, McCarthy MORE (R-Wyo.) beat back an attempt by Donald Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia secretary of state opens investigation into Lin Wood over illegal voting allegations Schiff lobbying Newsom to be appointed California AG: reports Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in Rotunda MORE’s staunchest allies to knock her from power as retribution for voting to impeach the former president just three weeks earlier.

The 145-61 vote in favor of keeping Cheney in leadership, conducted by secret ballot, followed a marathon, closed-door “family discussion” in the basement of the Capitol Visitors Center, where dozens of House Republicans lined up to voice their frustrations with the Wyoming Republican, the most powerful GOP woman in Congress, and called for her removal as conference chair, a role that entails leading the party’s messaging efforts.

The critics’ resolution — led by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) — maintained that Cheney, by attacking the Republicans standard-bearer, had forfeited her right to represent the party at the leadership table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Cheney found a powerful ally in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war Gulf grows between GOP’s McConnell, McCarthy MORE (R-Calif.), who had previously voiced “concerns” over Cheney’s impeachment vote but rose to defend her in an impassioned speech during Wednesday’s meeting. McCarthy said he wanted to end the internal feud and that his leadership team should remain intact.

“People can have differences of opinion. … Liz has a right to vote her conscience. And at the end of the day we’ll be united,” McCarthy said during a break in the midst of the meeting.

Cheney, the daughter of the former Vice President Dick Cheney, has faced a barrage of internal criticism after she savaged Trump for his role in the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, which she deemed the greatest betrayal by a sitting president against his own country in U.S. history.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” she said in explaining her support for impeachment. “Everything that followed was his doing.”

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

