As Democrats move to “cancel” President Trump in a Senate impeachment trial, a Republican member of Congress also is being targeted.

House Democrats are planning to vote Thursday to remove committee assignments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over past social-media statements.

She won 75% of the vote against her Democratic opponent in her first run for Congress last November.

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he met with Greene regarding her comments and instructed her to hold herself “to a higher standard as an elected official.”

But there was no indication the GOP would punish her.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” McCarthy said.

GOP leaders have vowed that if Democrats move against her, they will work to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over her anti-Semitic diatribes. And they note Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., previously was given a pass on her comments inciting violence against Republicans.

Greene has warned Democrats that when Republicans regain the House majority, the same moves made against her will be used against Democrats.

She serves on the House Education and Labor Committee, and the House Budget Committee.

It’s the first time in recent history that the majority party in the House has moved to interfere in the appointments of the minority.

Republicans warn it’s an awful precedent.

“They’ll start a war, and they won’t like where it goes,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said, “Hey, tit for tat.”

Democrats have a slim 10-seat majority, and the president’s party typically loses dozens of seats during midterm elections.

Also on the GOP agenda this week was a decision regarding Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who incensed Republicans in her home state and across the nation with her vote to impeach President Trump.

She’s the No. 3 GOP leader in the House.

But that could change. Politico reported her position was up for discussion at a GOP meeting Wednesday.

Cheney has refused to apologize, saying it was a vote of conscience that was expected to be close.

The effort to remove Cheney as conference chair is being led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who traveled to Wyoming to rally voters against her. She’s already been censured by state GOP committees in Wyoming and has drawn a primary opponent for 2022.

“We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican party and I intend to win it,” Gaetz said.

Her critics say she’s out of touch with her party.

“When Rep. Cheney came out for impeachment … she failed to consult with the conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” charged Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

