https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/03/richard-grenell-has-a-small-favor-to-ask-of-lefty-blue-check-demanding-a-list-of-gop-senators-who-voted-against-pete-buttigiegs-confirmation/

Pete Buttigieg was confirmed by the Senate yesterday as Joe Biden’s transportation secretary, despite the opposition of some GOP senators. And, since the most important thing about Pete Buttigieg is that he’s gay, those senators are homophobes.

Bestselling author Don Winslow wants them named and shamed:

Who were the 13 Senators that voted against @PeteButtigieg? We should publicize those names. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 2, 2021

Don is too busy crusading for truth and justice to use Google, apparently.

It’s a matter of public record you dolt. https://t.co/KTDAppAQFY — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸😘 (@FallerForIt) February 3, 2021

Votes in the Senate aren’t secret, nutjob. https://t.co/1MfpsQYKoO — RBe (@RBPundit) February 3, 2021

Well, no matter. Others were willing to put in the work for Winslow:

OK, so, now that Winslow has this information, what’s his next move? Will he deploy his ARMY OF CITIZEN DETECTIVES to confront these senators for being on the wrong side of history?

Were all the Dems who voted against Grenell’s confirmation homophobes too?

After all, Grenell was the FIRST openly gay cabinet member.🤷🏻‍♀️https://t.co/1DTwklLp2h — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 3, 2021

42 Democratic senators voted against confirming Richard Grenell as ambassador to Germany. Today, Democrats and the Left continue to gloss over Grenell’s role as the first openly gay presidential cabinet member. Clearly they’re even more bigoted than the Republicans.

Speaking of Richard Grenell, what does he think about this? We’d say he’s got more cred on this stuff than Don Winslow.

Every one of these senators who were in the senate in 2018 voted for my confirmation and Judge Patrick Bumatay’s confirmation. Now publish the list of Democrats who voted against Patrick and me… https://t.co/RxsNyR87LU — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2021

What’s wrong, Don? Cat got your tongue?

But with you it was different, because… reasons. This was obviously discriminatory because… other reasons. — MacDonald The Old (@macdonaldtheold) February 3, 2021

Exactly.

They love their lists — G’OnNow (@SmeltyCB) February 3, 2021

They certainly do.

Bullying, intimidation and targeted harassment. The Democratic Way. https://t.co/efWSIARnXH — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

