Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerCapitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in Rotunda Democrats offer resolution denouncing white supremacists ahead of Trump trial Lobbying world MORE (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGreene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting GOP lawmaker pushes measure to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war MORE (R-Ky.) have reached a deal on the organizing resolution for running a 50-50 Senate.

“I am happy to report … that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate,” Schumer announced from the Senate floor.

“We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer added.

The deal is expected to largely mirror a 2001 agreement, the last time the Senate was evenly split, when bills and nominations were sent to the floor even when there were tie votes at the committee level.

The new agreement comes after the Senate has been stuck in a weird limbo status since Jan. 20, the day Democrats took over the chamber’s majority.

Though Democrats have controlled the floor, Republicans still wielded power in Senate committees because the chamber hadn’t passed a new organizing resolution for the 117th Congress.

That resulted in some awkward dynamics over the past two weeks, including Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinOn The Money: Biden calls Dems, urges big COVID bill | Biden’s SEC pick sidelined as GameStop drama unfolds | Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO DOJ, FBI pressed by Senate Judiciary for answers on Capitol Hill riot Senate Democrats take first step toward big COVID-19 bill MORE (D-Ill.), the incoming Judiciary Committee chairman, publicly asking Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamLindsey Graham comes to Liz Cheney’s defense Trump, former impeachment lawyer argued over fees: report Graham shoots down request for Merrick Garland confirmation hearing Feb. 8 MORE (R-S.C.), who was still chairman because the Senate was functioning under last year’s organizing resolution, to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandGraham shoots down request for Merrick Garland confirmation hearing Feb. 8 Durbin to Graham: ‘Regrettable’ no hearing so far for Garland Democrats weigh expanding lower courts after Trump blitz MORE, President Biden’s attorney general nominee. Graham denied that request, blaming the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia secretary of state opens investigation into Lin Wood over illegal voting allegations Schiff lobbying Newsom to be appointed California AG: reports Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in Rotunda MORE.

“They could set the hearing and, unfortunately, I’m not officially the chairman of the committee. You know, we are in the majority because of the vote with the vice president, so I had to contact the chairman from the previous Congress, Sen. Graham, who’s to be succeeded by Sen. [Chuck] Grassley, another Republican. It’s a very complicated situation,” Durbin told reporters.

Sen. John Boozman John Nichols BoozmanOvernight Energy: Automakers withdraw from litigation over California vehicle emissions standard |Senate confirms Buttigieg as Transportation secretary | Republicans introduce long shot bill to circumvent Biden on Keystone XL Senate panel advances Vilsack nomination to head Agriculture Dept. Senators discussing Trump censure resolution MORE (R-Ark.) said at a Tuesday hearing for Tom Vilsack Tom VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE, Biden’s pick to be Agriculture secretary, that “the committee has no official chairman at the moment.”

“This hearing is a little bit different,” Boozman said.

Senators had speculated since late last week that Schumer and McConnell were close to an agreement, but a final deal remained elusive amongst last-minute hang ups.

“Look, it was set back when Leader McConnell made an extraneous demand trying to tell our caucus how to run things when we’re in the majority. But we’re making progress and we’re getting close,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday when asked about the organizing resolution.

The power-sharing deal was thrown into limbo for days after McConnell demanded that the resolution include protections against nixing the 60-vote legislative filibuster, as progressive activists and a growing number of senators support going “nuclear.”

That effort by McConnell frustrated Democrats, who viewed it as an attempt to box them in and believed that the GOP leader wouldn’t have agreed to the same restriction if he was still in the majority.

McConnell ultimately dropped his insistence on a formal agreement after two Democratic senators — Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinProgressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC Manchin warns against Democratic-only coronavirus relief bill On The Money: Biden calls Dems, urges big COVID bill | Biden’s SEC pick sidelined as GameStop drama unfolds | Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO MORE (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — both reiterated that they oppose going nixing the legislative filibuster.

“The senior senator from Arizona made the same commitment. She opposes ending the legislative filibuster. … Our colleague informed me directly last night that under no circumstances would she reverse course,” McConnell said last week.

Updated at 10:23 a.m.

