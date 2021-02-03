https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/seanpenn-covid-losangeles-vaccination/2021/02/03/id/1008559

Actor Sean Penn wrote a scathing email to workers at his nonprofit organization after two employees helping to administer COVID-19 vaccines apparently complained online about work conditions.

In a 2,200-word email sent to staffers Friday, Penn accused the complainers of “obscene critiques” and said they should quit, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“To whoever authored these, understand that in every cell of my body is a vitriol for the way your actions reflect so harmfully upon your brothers and sisters in arms,” Penn wrote, per the New York Post.

Two people who said they worked for Penn’s Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), commented on a Jan. 28 New York Times story that described a day at the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination site.

A self-described “CORE staff” member commented that employees were overworked after city Mayor Eric Garcetti switched the stadium from a virus testing site to a vaccination center.

The staffers worked 18-hour days, six days per week, “without the opportunity to take breaks,” the person wrote.

Penn said CORE, which he co-founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, had “strong complaint procedures and endless other internal avenues for productive criticism.”

Another anonymous individual complained the New York Times article said workers got “Krispy Kreme for breakfast and Subway for lunch.”

“We usually DON’T get breakfast, just coffee,” the person wrote, adding lunch was “NO” Subway but “the same old lettuce wraps every day. It’s free lunch for staff/volunteers so I’m not complaining but still.”

Penn expressed “grave concern” over the comments, which he termed a “broad betrayal of all,” according to the L.A. Times.

The 60-year-old actor said the “shameful entries” were “highly visible,” though they were part of at least 150 reader responses to the N.Y. Times story.

He added that anyone prone to “broad-based cyber whining” should just quit.

“It’s called quitting,” Penn wrote. “Quit for CORE. Quit for your colleagues who won’t quit. Quit for your fellow human beings who deeply recognize that this is a moment in time. A moment of service that we must all embody sometimes to the point of collapse.”

