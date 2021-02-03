https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-john-kennedy-from-louisiana-is-an-american-legend/

Posted by Kane on February 3, 2021 10:53 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Senator John Kennedy with Trey Gowdy last night — Pirated video is NOT from Fox News

Shorter highlight here…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...