Senator John Kennedy with Trey Gowdy last night — Pirated video is NOT from Fox News
Shorter highlight here…
Pres. Biden’s war on oil & gas is immeasurably foolish. It’ll gut Louisiana & other states like a fish.
Here’s Pres. Biden’s new energy policy:
Let’s don’t produce our own oil.
Let’s buy our oil from countries who hate us so they’ll have $ to buy weapons to try to kill us. pic.twitter.com/sKXXffIpyy
— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 3, 2021