Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s left-wing climate agenda during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, saying that Biden’s plan will harm the country and families.

Kennedy, who made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Trey Gowdy, also said that Biden was caving to the far-left wing of the Democratic Party when it came to issues related to immigration and predicted that it would backfire.

“Well, let me say a word about President Biden’s executive orders on oil and gas,” Kennedy later added. “They are in measurably foolish, they’re going to gut Louisiana like a fish. One third of my state’s GDP is related to oil and gas. And our state is not alone. His war on oil and gas is going to hurt America. It’s going to destroy our energy independence. Here’s President Biden’s New Energy Policy. We’re not going to produce our own oil. Instead, we’re going to buy oil from countries that hate us. So they’ll have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us. It’s in measurably foolish.”

“Most Americans support an all of the above energy policy, oil, gas, wind, solar, nuclear, geothermal, hydrogen,” he continued. “But they also understand that we can’t run the greatest economy in all of human history without oil and gas, not now and not probably for a long time. I don’t know about you, Trey, but my car doesn’t run off fairy dust. My car doesn’t run off unicorn urine. And and I think once again, President Biden has given in to the left wing crazies who who say none of us except them care about the planet. That’s not true. And who, when they break a shoelace, they blame it on climate change. You know, they’ve taken a specific discrete scientific problem. Is our climate changing? How’s it changing? What do we do about it? And they turned it into a religion. And President Biden appears to be sucking it up like a Hoover Deluxe.”

Kennedy later noted the difficulties that Americans will face who work in the oil and gas industry, saying, that Biden administration officials were “living in la la land.”

“I mean, you’re gonna tell a 50 year old woman who’s been working for an oil and gas company who’s developed extraordinary expertise, who has kids in school, who’s got a mortgage to pay, just to quit your job, because we’re gonna fire you anyway, and go back to school and then you can go work in a green job, but we haven’t told you which one yet?” Kennedy said. “I mean, you know, put down the ball. That’s just not realistic.”

TRANSCRIPT:

