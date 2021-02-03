https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-really-want-to-believe-this-is-a-real-ted-cruz-photo/
About The Author
Related Posts
Katie Hopkins — I’m inside the DC zombie apocalypse…
January 18, 2021
Biden won’t be happy about this…
January 21, 2021
Insane proposal from the IMF…
December 22, 2020
GameStop and Trumpism…
January 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy