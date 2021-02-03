https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/02/03/texas-fully-defunds-planned-parenthood-abortion-business-today/

Texas taxpayers will no longer be on the hook for financing Planned Parenthood through the state Medicaid program as of today. Last November the state won a victory in court after a years-long struggle to end the funding. Today that victory goes into effect.

The legal battle between Texas and Planned Parenthood for Medicaid funding continued for over five years. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the state in November, agreeing that Texas can remove Planned Parenthood from the program for violating state policies. Medicaid providers are required to follow Medicaid policies, along with state and federal law. The Texas Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found Planned Parenthood violated federal regulations when it altered abortion procedures to harvest baby body parts. The OIG terminated Planned Parenthood’s provider contract. Planned Parenthood was notified in early January by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that the cutoff date for their contract with the state is February 3, 2021. The commission also denied Planned Parenthood’s request for a delay in implementation.

Houston has the largest Planned Parenthood abortion center in the United States. Planned Parenthood facilities in Texas receive about $3.1 million in taxpayer funding from Medicaid annually. An estimated 8,000 Texans use its facilities every year in the state. So, this is a substantial victory for the state. Planned Parenthood argued that eliminating the funding from the state will hurt women in Texas seeking basic health care. Abortion, though, is the core mission of Planned Parenthood, as verified in 2019 by then- CEO Leana Wen. The trope that abortion is just one small option available to Planned Parenthood’s patients is malarkey. Abortion is a very profitable business for the organization. It’s other services, such as providing birth control and cancer screenings are a lesser part of its business model.

Abortion is a billion-dollar industry for Planned Parenthood nationwide. According to its last annual report, it received $616.8 million in government funding nationally, approximately 90 percent of which came from Medicaid. The industry preys on low-income and uninsured women. To be clear, Medicaid funds do not pay for abortions directly but indirectly fund Planned Parenthood’s abortion business. Several states tried to defund Planned Parenthood after the undercover videos were released proving that aborted baby body parts were being sold.

So far, seven federal circuit courts have “written opinions on whether Medicaid patients can sue states that have disqualified Medicaid providers — two ruled in favor of states, and five have ruled against states,” according to Texas Right to Life. Texas lawmakers have taken steps to cut off other streams of taxpayer funding to the abortion chain as well. In 2019, the legislature passed a law prohibiting government agencies from contracting with groups that provide or promote abortions.

This story out of Texas will be sad news to the likes of Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi. Speaker Pelosi recently was a guest on Hillary’s podcast and the topic of abortion was discussed. The phrase often used by leftists to justify public policy is that it is “for the children”. In this case, Hillary and San Fran Gran take it to a whole new level. The pro-abortion duo thinks that abortion rights must be preserved for their own grandchildren. Pelosi, who is often confused when she is slamming conservatives, conflates pro-life Americans with the demise of democracy and Trump supporters in general. That’s quite a hot take, right?

The WIBC Mock ‘n’ Rob Show in Indiana exposed Clinton’s comments Tuesday, noting how she even used religious language to advocate for abortions for her future great-grandchildren. On the podcast, Pelosi slammed pro-life Americans as “hypocrites” and sell-outs because they prioritize the issue at the voting booth. “But they were willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue,” she said, asserting that she is the better person “because many of these people, of course, are not having 13 children.” Clinton agreed with Pelosi’s comments and then brought up their grandchildren as a reason for their abortion advocacy. Between Pelosi’s nine grandchildren and Clinton’s three, “we have a dozen perfectly good reasons to get up every day and continue the fight for the future we want,” Clinton said. Clinton said her abortion advocacy is “not just for our grandkids, but really for every child to live up to his or her God-given potential. That’s what it’s all about.”

Apparently, in Pelosi’s mind, conservative voters are a single-issue bunch. Correct me if I’m wrong but I distinctly remember Donald Trump running for president with illegal immigration as his top issue. Sure, he reached out to the pro-life community as all conservative candidates do but it was the need for immigration reform that first attracted voters to his campaign.

How does a child live up to his or her potential if that child is not allowed to be born? Just a thought. Unborn children are disposable to pro-abortion women.

Also in the interview, Pelosi says that pro-life supporters of Trump “gives me great grief as a Catholic.” Pelosi lacks any self-awareness at all. She wants to preen as a superiorly moral human being yet last time I looked, the Catholic Church doesn’t support abortion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently made an appearance on Hillary Clinton’s unlistenable podcast in which she called pro-lifers “sell-outs” and “hypocrites” for their stance on abortion. “I think that Donald Trump [was] president because of the issue of a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said on the Jan. 18 episode of “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton.” Pelosi: “When you take the greed of those who want their tax cuts, that’s probably a small number [of voters], but nonetheless a number. Then you take the abortion issue – and many of these people are very good people; that’s just their point of view. But they were willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.” Pelosi later added that support for Trump by pro-life voters is an issue that “gives me great grief as a Catholic.” Pelosi also inferred that those who “reject terminating a pregnancy” and oppose contraception were hypocrites if they themselves did not have large families. Pelosi: “Many of these people, of course, are not having 13 children. And as somebody who had five children almost exactly to the day in six years, I said to my colleagues, when you have five children in six years, you come around and talk to me as a Catholic.”

What a way to honor grandchildren. These two love them so much that they lobby for the elimination of other future grandchildren.

