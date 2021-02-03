https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/the-hashtag-alexandriaocasiosmollett-is-climbing-twitters-trending-political-topics/

As Twitchy recently reported, the word is out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who claimed that Sen. Ted Cruz almost had her murdered on Jan. 6 during the Capitol breach and said in a recent Instagram post, “I thought I was going to die,” was not actually in the Capitol at the time but rather hiding in her office in the Cannon Building, which is connected to the Capitol by a tunnel but was not breached.

People have been posting maps showing the distance between the Cannon Building and the Capitol to show that Ocasio-Cortez was not in danger, but she’s pushing back:

That hashtag, #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett, assumes that actor Jussie Smollett wasn’t attacked and nearly lynched outside a Chicago Subway at 2 a.m. by two Trump supporters shouting, “This is MAGA country.”

We’re hearing that the hashtag is misogynist, so stop using it, OK?

