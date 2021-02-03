https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/the-hashtag-alexandriaocasiosmollett-is-climbing-twitters-trending-political-topics/

As Twitchy recently reported, the word is out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who claimed that Sen. Ted Cruz almost had her murdered on Jan. 6 during the Capitol breach and said in a recent Instagram post, “I thought I was going to die,” was not actually in the Capitol at the time but rather hiding in her office in the Cannon Building, which is connected to the Capitol by a tunnel but was not breached.

People have been posting maps showing the distance between the Cannon Building and the Capitol to show that Ocasio-Cortez was not in danger, but she’s pushing back:

This isn’t a fact check at all. Your arrows aren’t accurate. They lie about where the mob stormed & place them further away than it was. You also fail to the convey *multiple* areas people were trying to storm. It wasn’t 1. You also failed to show tunnels. Poor job all around. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

The ratio here. How embarrassing for #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2021

That hashtag, #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett, assumes that actor Jussie Smollett wasn’t attacked and nearly lynched outside a Chicago Subway at 2 a.m. by two Trump supporters shouting, “This is MAGA country.”

#4 trend in USA 😂 #4

Politics · Trending#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett

21.7K Tweets — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 3, 2021

#3 — Rich Semmelmeier (@RichSemmelmeier) February 3, 2021

Now number 2 — William James (@catmaster133) February 3, 2021

Gotta get #1 — Paul Kirkpatrick (@paulkirkpatric4) February 3, 2021

Let’s get it to number one! pic.twitter.com/pghep5HN0Z — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) February 3, 2021

Number one here — Danger: Iron Ranger (@frankshirley19) February 3, 2021

How long before Twitter yanks it from trending? — Damn it Janet ❤️🇺🇸 (@JanetSYoung1) February 3, 2021

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending lol — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) February 3, 2021

Oh man #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending right now, after everyone is finding out that AOC was not inside the capitol on 1/6! — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 3, 2021

AOC tried to make the Capitol Riots about herself and the heifer wasn’t even in the building. That’s why we call her #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 3, 2021

The building AOC was in on January 6th wasn’t breached or targeted by the rioters. AOC was never in danger.#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett — RBe (@RBPundit) February 3, 2021

Someone at Twitter is about to receive an angry phone call from Sandy Ocasio’s congressional office in the Cannon House Office Building—which, by the way, is not in the Capitol.#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett pic.twitter.com/BCpRoDLWX2 — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 3, 2021

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending and I am 100% here for it. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 3, 2021

Yup.. the feigned fear for her life was going to eventually catch up with her. #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is starting to look very appropriate. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 3, 2021

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett trending is a sign that 2021 may actually be an improvement over 2020. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) February 3, 2021

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett has my early vote for hashtag of the year 2021! — Chad M. Johnson (@24CMJ) February 3, 2021

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett has got to be the best hashtag I’ve seen in a hot minute pic.twitter.com/akcPxCGKDX — Drewfus (@AndrewH0007) February 3, 2021

I’m thinking she’s earned it this time, perhaps twice over. #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett — The Illegitimate Demented Quisling (@TheIllegitimat1) February 3, 2021

It’s ok, you liberals defending AOC. It’s ok to admit she punked you. It’s ok to admit you thought she was actually in the Capitol. She took you because you wanted to get took. It’s ok to admit that. Just learn from it.#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett — RBe (@RBPundit) February 3, 2021

How long before Twitter shuts this hashtag down ? 😂 #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett pic.twitter.com/wuys983H0L — $Doge Marsi (@Moderator_Marsi) February 3, 2021

I am so here for the AOC bashing #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett pic.twitter.com/aLD3FOJwmc — SpleegsKeegs (@TheKeggers) February 3, 2021

“Recalling Hillary Clinton’s claim of ‘landing under sniper fire’ in Bosnia – The Washington Post” https://t.co/Z1fmEiH8cX — Kevin Moore (@courierKevinRVA) February 3, 2021

AOC did a Brian Williams, did she? #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett — Michael A Fricks (@michael_fricks) February 3, 2021

We’re hearing that the hashtag is misogynist, so stop using it, OK?

