https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/03/the-hunter-biden-story-was-true-gov-ron-desantis-drops-a-cinder-block-of-truth-on-journos-big-tech/

School was in session this week in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis was the instructor who had a reality check for Big Tech and any of their defenders in the media:

Gov. DeSantis calls out journalists defending big tech censorship of the Hunter Biden story: “You’re trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me, you wouldn’t print it?… You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining.”pic.twitter.com/jrepVdOYL1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021

The media and Big Tech might roll their eyes at that but they know it’s true.

The best part about this is he’s not looking for an Emmy — Soup_To_Nuts (@HosTastic) February 2, 2021

Haha amazing. “You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining.” — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 2, 2021

The amount of hateful responses in this tweet thread means one thing… DeSantis is doing a great job. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) February 3, 2021

Bingo.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

