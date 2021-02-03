https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/03/the-masculinists-aaron-renn-on-how-to-start-fixing-our-broken-homes-churches-and-country/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Aaron Renn, founder of The Masculinist, joins Executive Editor Joy Pullmann to discuss the cultural, social, and spiritual decline in the United States and how shifting focus back into nuclear families and “business at home” can be useful in addressing it.

“I think one of the biggest issues is everybody today is very focused on all these political things, but they’re not nearly as focused on taking care of business at home,” Renn said. “And I think money is the easiest way to understand it. We can’t be generous in giving to others if we don’t create a surplus first, that we can devote to that purpose. I really feel like investing in ourselves and our family so that we have something to share with others is something we need to be thinking about.”

This shift in perspective, Renn said, will bring about solutions that start small.

“There’s been way too much focus on the big picture and not what’s close to home, what’s right here,” Renn said. “We want to solve a lot of problems, but if you’re an individual, just ask yourself what are you doing just to strengthen your own marriage? To strengthen your own life? And then like ‘What am I doing to help one other person? Is there one person that I can make a difference in that person’s life, not just make a difference in like society at large?’”

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/02/Renn.mp3

