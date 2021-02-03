https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/02/03/ironic-check-lin-wood-investigation-georgia-voter-fraud/

The good news for QAnoners: Georgia found some voter fraud! The bad news: The fraud is coming from inside the house. Allahpundit mentioned this last night, but it really deserves a full thread, if for no other reason than the multiple levels of irony involved.

I wonder if we’ll get a treatise on burdens of proof from Lin Wood after this …

Georgia election officials are looking into Atlanta attorney Lin Wood for potential voter fraud. Wood was one of the loudest supporters of President Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In a statement to NBC News, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office says it is looking into whether Wood was a legal resident during the November election.

How did this start? Wood himself might have forced the issue in an e-mail exchange with a reporter that went public. Wood’s biggest bete noire in Georgia started the probe after Wood apparently claimed to not have been a resident of the state during the election:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office confirmed the investigation to NBC News in a statement Tuesday after Wood, a lawyer in Atlanta, claimed in a separate news report about the possibility that his law license could be revoked that he had been living in South Carolina for several months. “The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to [WSB-TV reporter] Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months,” the secretary of state’s office said in an emailed statement. “The investigation is ongoing.” The office said that under Georgia law, “if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.” Wood told WSB-TV of Atlanta, which was the first to report the investigation, that he has been a Georgia resident since 1955 but changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday. However, he told a reporter with the station in an email, “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.”

Wood called the investigation “pure harassment“:

Wood said in a statement to CNN, “I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I have changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday.” “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State,” he added before pushing more baseless voter fraud allegations. Earlier Tuesday, Wood told Justin Gray of WSB-TV that he had moved out of Georgia and “been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.” Gray tweeted that those comments “caught the eye of investigators.” Wood said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday night that he has not been “domiciled” in South Carolina. “I have not been ‘domiciled’ in South Carolina for several months,” Wood told CNN. “I have spent time at my homes in Georgia and South Carolina. I considered myself to be domiciled and a resident of Georgia until yesterday when I made the decision to become a resident of South Carolina. Now I expect to be domiciled in South Carolina too. I will still frequently visit Georgia.”

Voter fraud cases involving people with multiple homes would be pretty difficult to prosecute, unless they voted in both places in the same election. Prosecutors would have to prove that the person considered himself a resident of another jurisdiction while voting in the other, and outside of any legal filings, that kind of mens rea would be almost impossible to prove. Unless, that is, the defendant sends e-mails to reporters claiming that exact thing. D’oh!

As for “pure harassment,” well … Raffensperger and Brian Kemp might share a few stories from the past few weeks with Wood to give him some perspective on that term. As might Dominion Voting Systems and its employees.

Of course, that assumes the normal burden of proof being on prosecutors in voter-fraud cases, which Wood will no doubt remind everyone. And he’d be right, only he and his colleagues in the conspiracy-theory circles around the 2020 election kept trying to reverse it. They flooded the public-relations zone with increasingly insane explanations for Donald Trump’s losses — in Georgia especially — and kept escalating their demands for the state to prove the election wasn’t stolen for Joe Biden. They themselves never provided any proof for those theories in court or anywhere else, only speculative analyses by “experts” who couldn’t get their states correct and “intelligence” analysts who turned out never to have worked in those fields.

On the flip side, though, this probe does have a whiff of payback, especially with Raffensperger’s involvement. Wood seems like a curious target after all of the bad blood in Georgia between the two men. Even that, however, is somewhat self-inflicted. Wood’s allies demanded action to prosecute people who might set up false residencies in the state in order to vote for Democrats in the run-off election, which is similar to what Georgia suspects Wood might have done based on his e-mail to Justin Gray:

Lin Wood confirms to me that he has moved out of Georgia. He says it has nothing to do with GA bar investigating him. He plans to maintain his GA Bar license & eventually join the SC bar. Part of his email to me is below: pic.twitter.com/IBAGK4oxmZ — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) February 2, 2021

The irony of being the target of a voter-fraud probe after demanding better enforcement from the state will stick around for a while, regardless of what the probe produces. Don’t hold your breath waiting for a charge, however, or an admission of guilt.

