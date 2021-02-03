https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/train-wreck-jen-psaki-issues-quasi-apology-mocking-space-force-press-briefing-video/

It should be clear by now that Democrats have no understanding of the threats we face as a nation.

Heck, Democrats won’t even close the border during a pandemic! Who does that?

On Tuesday White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki mocked the idea of a space force during her daily press briefing.
This woman is sooo out of her league right now.

Psaki has no idea that, as The Federalist reported, technology produced by the Space Force’s 2nd Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado that saved the lives of Americans from an incoming Iranian missile on Jan. 7, 2020. Luckily, there were only sustained injuries and no fatalities.

On Tuesday night she issued a lackluster apology.

And on Wednesday she said the Space Force has the full support of the Biden Administration.

