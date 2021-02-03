https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537271-trump-helipad-at-mar-a-lago-to-soon-be-demolished

A helicopter pad that was built at Mar-a-Lago, former President TrumpDonald TrumpGeorgia secretary of state opens investigation into Lin Wood over illegal voting allegations Schiff lobbying Newsom to be appointed California AG: reports Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in Rotunda MORE‘s club in Florida, for use during his presidency will soon be demolished.

A permit was pulled Tuesday to tear down the helipad, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

It is unclear how long it will take for the helipad to be removed, but Pyramid Builders of Palm Beach will be removing the helipad for $15,000.

The removal has nothing to do with recent events and controversy surrounding Trump’s presidency. Representatives for the club wanted a permit to remove the helipad, and there were never any plans to keep the helipad once Trump was no longer president, Town Manager Kirk Blouin said, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

“It seems to have been more controversial in media reports than it is in actual practice,” Blouin said. “They never made a request to keep it.”

The town originally did not allow helipads but made an exception when Trump got into office due to the argument that Trump wouldn’t cause as much traffic on Southern Boulevard if he could fly to Mar-a-Lago.

They allowed the helipad to be built as long as it was used only for executive business. It was constructed in February 2017.

The demolition of the helipad is taking place as Trump seeks to make Mar-a-Lago his permanent home; however, there has been pushback from neighbors and others saying he isn’t allowed to live at the resort.

